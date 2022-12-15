Two dogs perish in 44th Street fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street.

LFR was dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 4:54 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, two dogs perished in the fire.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

