Arrington celebrates U.S. Naval Academy appointment for Monterey H.S. senior

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington visited Monterey High School today to honor senior Jon Weston Boutwell on his acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Boutwell was accepted to both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy, a rare occurrence with such competitive and prestigious programs. In recognition of his commitment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Congressman Arrington presented Boutwell with a special certificate and a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his name.

The United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland was established in 1845 and is the second oldest of the five U.S. service academies, West Point being the oldest.

Notable alumni include Jimmy Carter, Chester Nimitz, and Jim Lovell.

