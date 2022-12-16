Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu/Katy Winn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
A Wolfforth coffee shop posted to Facebook asking for more business after seeing a decrease in...
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
John Anthony Guerrero, 35
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said
Man found with serious injuries in backyard of home
Silent Wings hosts Holidays on the Homefront
“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather...
ERCOT provides grid update, real-time energy generation usage