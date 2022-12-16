ERCOT provides grid update, real-time energy generation usage

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As part of ERCOT’s ongoing commitment to communicate clear and reliable information on grid conditions for all Texans, a new Fuel Mix dashboard will provide a real-time view of ERCOT’s energy generation by resource type.

“The new Fuel Mix dashboard is the latest in a series of improvements to increase public visibility into the operation of the grid,” says Dan Woodfin, ERCOT Vice President of System Operations. “This new dashboard shows real-time data on what generation mix is powering our grid at a given moment.”

The Fuel Mix dashboard resource categories include solar, wind, hydro, power storage, natural gas, coal and lignite, nuclear, and others.

The Fuel Mix dashboard is accessible from the Grid and Market Conditions page at www.ercot.com

As a series of cold fronts approach Texas, ERCOT continues to closely monitor weather forecasts and models. ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates.

ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice (OCN), a procedural notification to transmission and distribution owners and generation resources that temperatures will meet ERCOT’s criteria of 25 degrees or lower in the Austin/San Antonio and the Dallas Fort-Worth areas between Thursday, December 22 through Monday, December 26.

Over the past 18 months, ERCOT has worked closely with the Public Utility Commission and elected officials to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed, and purchasing more reserve power. As a result, the reliability and resiliency of the grid have been strengthened significantly.

“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable,” said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO. “We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week.”

Improvements Implemented that Make the Grid More Reliable

Weatherization and Inspections . Electric generation units and transmission facilities weatherize and are inspected by ERCOT.

Firm Fuel Supply Service . An additional source of fuel onsite for generators benefits the grid by providing a redundant, or additional, fuel source should there be a natural gas scarcity.

Scheduled Maintenance Period . ERCOT has worked with generators and transmission operators to schedule their maintenance so they could prepare their equipment for winter.

Fast Frequency Response Service . This is a new addition to our ancillary services that provides a group of generators that can power up quickly during operating conditions that change rapidly.

Reliability Unit Commitments . ERCOT can bring more generation online sooner when needed.

Critical Supply Chain and Critical Infrastructure Map . This map was created to share the locations and connectivity of all the critical parts of the Texas power infrastructure.

Improved Communications. Agencies are seeing improved communications through both the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Energy Reliability Council.

