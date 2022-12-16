Frenship ISD providing backpacks full of food to help students in need over winter break

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row Frenship ISD is providing backpacks full of meals for students and their families, to fight food insecurity over the winter break.

Keith Larremore, a member of the Lubbock Rotary Club, has been working with Frenship for more than a decade. He says this program started out small, but this year they raised enough money to help more than 400 kids.

“We started this program back in 2010. Frenship recognized there is a need during the Christmas break that students didn’t have access to food. "

“We raised a little over $20,000 through our club and other donations from local churches and other local businesses,” Larremore said.

The Rotary Club and Frenship ISD used that money to buy palettes of easy-to-make food, to make sure those Tigers are taken care of outside of school.

Superintendent Michelle McCord says with the high price of groceries, this effort is even more important.

“They are home more, so the grocery bill goes up and so this is just to help to kind of tie them over. It is not going to provide all the meals, but it is a help.”

McCord says aside from helping those in need, it also teaches the students who helped pack the bags to take care of each other during tough times.

“We are trying to teach our students leadership skills, and kindness,” McCord said.

Norah Boone is one of those students. She says aside from getting out of math class, the best part of the program is knowing she is helping her classmates.

“At home, I have all I need, and I know some people don’t have everything they need, and it just makes me so sad. So, what we are doing here makes me feel very good,” Boone said.

The backpacks will go home with the students next week before winter break.

