Friday morning top stories: One seriously injured in crash on Spur 327

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One seriously injured in crash on Spur 327

  • Police are investigating a crash at a car dealership last night in the 6000 block of Spur 327
  • One person was seriously injured after a car jumped the curb and crashed into another vehicle
  • Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

Two teens killed in crash in Lynn County crash

Russian missiles strike Ukraine

Judge keeps ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in place

  • A federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from ending the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy while it goes through the courts
  • The judge said the government failed to consider how removing the policy would affect Texas and Missouri
  • Details here: US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

