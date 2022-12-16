Friday morning top stories: One seriously injured in crash on Spur 327

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One seriously injured in crash on Spur 327

Police are investigating a crash at a car dealership last night in the 6000 block of Spur 327

One person was seriously injured after a car jumped the curb and crashed into another vehicle

Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

Two teens killed in crash in Lynn County crash

O’Donnell ISD canceled classes today after a deadly rollover crash Wednesday night

Two girls, 15 and 18, died in the wreck and another 15-year-old is hospitalized

Read more here: 2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

Russian missiles strike Ukraine

Russia launched a new missile attack this morning on cities across Ukraine

Authorities say Russia is targeting electric facilities and other infrastructure as part of a strategy to freeze Ukraine into submission

Read more: Ukraine says nearly all missiles shot down in Kyiv attack

Judge keeps ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in place

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from ending the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy while it goes through the courts

The judge said the government failed to consider how removing the policy would affect Texas and Missouri

Details here: US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

