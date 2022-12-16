Holiday fire safety: Protecting your home during the winter months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a string of deadly fires in the Lubbock area, we spoke with West Carlisle Fire Chief Tim Smith to get some tips on keeping your home safe in these winter months.

Whether it’s using a heater or putting up Christmas decorations, there are some potential dangers you need to be aware of.

“Every year we have a fire related to a Christmas tree or Christmas lights,” Smith said.

Those fires, for the most part, are avoidable. Smith says the biggest cause that West Carlisle is seeing this time of year is plugging too many appliances into power strips.

“With the onset of LED that has changed a little bit, but incandescent bulbs that a lot of people still use, we need to make sure that we aren’t stringing those too long,” Smith said.

Chief Smith says the best way to avoid a power strip from sparking is to unplug indoor and outdoor lights at night, and when you leave your home.

“Our recommendation is to unplug them not just simply turn them off but unplug them from the receptacle,” said Smith.

As for those beautiful real Christmas trees, Smith says if they are not watered properly, they turn into dry tinder.

“A real Christmas tree needs to be watered and kept wet and at the end of the season disposed of properly. They will have places set up around town where we can recycle those trees,” Smith said.

Another holiday staple, burning a fire in your fireplace. Smith says before lighting the log, make sure that your chimney is swept and the flue is clean.

“Every year that needs to be cleaned out and swept so it does not have a build-up. There are certified chimney sweeps in town, don’t try to do it yourself, get a certified chimney sweep to come out and inspect that,” said Smith.

During the colder months, people may look for an alternative way to heat their homes, Chief Smith says those appliances may cause more harm than good.

“Another big issue that we have is space heaters inside the home, first of all, it is a bad idea, if you have to use them we understand that but make sure you have the ones that are UL listed that will turn off if tipped over,” Smith said.

When it comes to keeping your pets warm, Smith says it is safer to keep them indoors, than trying to heat a pen.

“Every year we will have fire unfortunately before the year is out, heat lamps are a bad idea bring your pets inside if you have them,” said Smith.

If you have any fire safety questions or need assistance installing a smoke detector, you can contact any local fire department. They will provide that service free of charge.

