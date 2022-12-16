Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet David KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months waiting for his forever home.

He likes to play chase and is very outgoing. He also acts as the dad at the shelter and will check in with all the other dogs to see what is going on. David is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blue.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
A Wolfforth coffee shop posted to Facebook asking for more business after seeing a decrease in...
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
John Anthony Guerrero, 35
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested
Flames at the residence in the 6700 block of Fox Road
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in Hockley County fire

Latest News

Meet David! He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet David
Meet Blue! He is a one-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blue
Meet Blue! He is a one-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Blue
Meet Samantha! She is a two-year-old Weimaraner mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha