KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet David KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a two-year-old lab/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months waiting for his forever home.

He likes to play chase and is very outgoing. He also acts as the dad at the shelter and will check in with all the other dogs to see what is going on. David is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

