Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for injury suffered in line of duty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s men and women in blue were honored for their dedication on Thursday, and the heroism they’ve shown in upholding the oath they’ve taken to our city.

Nearly 20 members of the Lubbock Police Department were recognized.

“It’s occasions like this that we get to recognize our officers,” Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said.

Four officers received a life-saving award for their work in the field.

The most notable award went to officer Larry Barnhill, who received a Purple Heart after he was inured in the line of duty on Sept. 5.

Officer Barnhill responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Clapp Park. After he arrived, the driver attempted to flee the scene, hitting Barnhill in the process.

“Luckily he was not seriously injured,” Chief Mitchell said. “But again, it just goes to recognize the danger that he put himself in for our communities.”

From Purple Hearts to direct commendations, Chief Mitchell issued awards to officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

“The professionalism of this department is unmatched,” Chief Mitchell said. “I know each and every day when these officers start their shift that they’re gonna give 100 percent to the people of Lubbock.”

Chief Mitchell says he hopes the public will take notice of that dedication to protect and serve.

“Officers understand that we understand the dangers they’re placing themselves in each day, and we appreciate them,” Chief Mitchell said. “I think it’s important for our community to recognize that these officers are putting themselves in danger each day for their safety.”

