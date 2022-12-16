Local Listings
Man dies in Thursday evening crash

Man dies in crash on 327 Spur
Man dies in crash on 327 Spur(Joshua Ramirez | KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.

Police stated Singleterry was driving east when his passenger car veered through the grass median and onto the main lanes of the highway. The car crossed both lanes before crashing into the center concrete median. The vehicle then drifted further southeast, crossing the main lanes of the Spur again. It crossed the grass median, the access road and Iola Avenue before crashing into two parked cars in the Mears Mazda dealership parking lot.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is still investigating the crash, according to a release.

The investigation is ongoing.

