Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD

After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change.
After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change.(Pete Christy | KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change.

Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz.

Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021

We wish Joshua Conner & his family the best.

Meadow will begin looking for a new Head Football Coach/AD.

