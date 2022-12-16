Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change.

Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz.

Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021

We wish Joshua Conner & his family the best.

Meadow will begin looking for a new Head Football Coach/AD.

