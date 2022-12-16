Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change.
Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz.
Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021
We wish Joshua Conner & his family the best.
Meadow will begin looking for a new Head Football Coach/AD.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.