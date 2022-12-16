Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home

Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking down. (Source: WTVR, FREDERICKSBURG SHERIFF'S OFFICEFREDERICKSBURG PD BODY CAM, CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An off-duty lieutenant with the Fredericksburg Police Department helped save a life, all while dressed as Mrs. Claus.

While many call this the most wonderful time of year, it can also be a very challenging time for a lot of people.

Lt. Tabatha Merrell was reminded of the mental struggles people face as she was driving home from a community event where she played the part of Mrs. Claus.

The Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking down.

Something didn’t feel right to the lieutenant, so she turned her vehicle around to check on the woman and found her in the same spot with one leg hanging over the bridge.

Still dressed from head-to-toe as Mrs. Claus, Merrell approached the 25-year-old woman and started using her crisis intervention skills.

Fredericksburg Police Patrol Sgt. Aimee Lynch was also driving home after working the same community event and pulled over to help Merrell.

The sheriff’s office said the pair worked as a team and were able to safely pull the woman of the railing. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is getting the mental health assistance she needs.

“The most amazing part of this story is that Lt. Merrell and Sgt. Lynch typically take a different route home. Call it divine intervention or fate, I truly believe these officers were meant to take the route they did and help save this woman’s life. I applaud them both for flawlessly utilizing their crisis intervention skills,” Police Chief Layton said in a post on Facebook.

If you or anyone you know are struggling with mental health or having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to receive assistance from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
A Wolfforth coffee shop posted to Facebook asking for more business after seeing a decrease in...
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
John Anthony Guerrero, 35
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
FILE - Trainer Ash Ketchum is seen with Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Squirtle in an advertisement for...
The adventures of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu are ending in Pokémon anime
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans