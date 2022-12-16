Local Listings
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

Lubbock Police Department Shield(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda.

According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

