Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda.

According to LPD, one person has sustained serious injuries. They could not confirm if the injured person has been transported to the hospital at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.