Silent Wings hosts Holidays on the Homefront

(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of another set of heroes, this weekend you can see and experience how the South Plains Army Airfield prepared for World War 2.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Silent Wings Museum will host Holidays on the Homefront. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the museum will highlight the decades-long effort to salvage and restore gliders that helped liberate Europe.

Along with presentations, there will also be arts and crafts for the kids. Additionally, if you bring three non-perishable food items to donate to Catholic charities, you can gain admittance at half price.

