Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat.

BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.

United Supermarkets: Open until 6 p.m.

H-E-B: Open until 8 p.m.

Costco: Open until 5 p.m.

CVS: Most locations open until 11 p.m.

Walgreens: Open normal hours

Dollar General: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: Open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Michaels: Open until 6 p.m.

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar: Open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woody’s Pizza, Grill & Pub: Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse: Open normal hours

One Guy From Italy: Open until 6 p.m.

Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: Open normal hours

Kobe Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar: Open normal hours

La Chaveña: Open until 3 p.m.

BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY:

CVS: Most locations open until 9 p.m.

Walgreens: Most locations open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hook N Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar: Open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Woody’s Pizza, Grill & Pub: Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: Open normal hours

Kobe Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar: Open normal hours

If you know of any business open for the Christmas holiday, please email 11listens@kcbd.com and let us know!

