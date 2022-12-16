Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat.
BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:
- Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.
- United Supermarkets: Open until 6 p.m.
- H-E-B: Open until 8 p.m.
- Costco: Open until 5 p.m.
- CVS: Most locations open until 11 p.m.
- Walgreens: Open normal hours
- Dollar General: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: Open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Michaels: Open until 6 p.m.
- Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar: Open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Woody’s Pizza, Grill & Pub: Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse: Open normal hours
- One Guy From Italy: Open until 6 p.m.
- Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: Open normal hours
- Kobe Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar: Open normal hours
- La Chaveña: Open until 3 p.m.
BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY:
- CVS: Most locations open until 9 p.m.
- Walgreens: Most locations open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hook N Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar: Open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Woody’s Pizza, Grill & Pub: Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: Open normal hours
- Kobe Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar: Open normal hours
