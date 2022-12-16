Local Listings
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a...
With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat.
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat.

BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:

  • Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.
  • United Supermarkets: Open until 6 p.m.
  • H-E-B: Open until 8 p.m.
  • Costco: Open until 5 p.m.
  • CVS: Most locations open until 11 p.m.
  • Walgreens: Open normal hours
  • Dollar General: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Hobby Lobby: Open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Michaels: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar: Open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Woody’s Pizza, Grill & Pub: Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse: Open normal hours
  • One Guy From Italy: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: Open normal hours
  • Kobe Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar: Open normal hours
  • La Chaveña: Open until 3 p.m.

BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY:

  • CVS: Most locations open until 9 p.m.
  • Walgreens: Most locations open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Hook N Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar: Open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Woody’s Pizza, Grill & Pub: Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse: Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Hot & Juicy Seafood and Bar: Open normal hours
  • Kobe Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar: Open normal hours

If you know of any business open for the Christmas holiday, please email 11listens@kcbd.com and let us know!

