South Plains cold, then warmer, then even colder

We are collecting gifts which will be given to children in the care of Children’s Protective...
We are collecting gifts which will be given to children in the care of Children’s Protective Services (CPS). You can help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains. The children, ranging in age from birth to 18 years, do not receive gifts from any other source. Without Christmas is for Kids, they would not receive gifts. Gifts only made possible because of donations from people like you. Thank you!(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will edge upward through the weekend, but will remain below seasonal averages.

Bundle up for today’s cold. Lows this morning again were in the 20s. Highs today will be about 15 or more degrees colder than average, ranging from the mid-30s in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the far southeastern viewing area.

A cold day across the South Plains area. A few clouds will drift across the area, but overall...
A cold day across the South Plains area. A few clouds will drift across the area, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Winds, thankfully, will be light.(KCBD First Alert)

A few clouds will drift across the area, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Winds, thankfully, will be light.

Clear and even colder tonight. With a light wind temperatures will fall into the teens even in the Lubbock area.

Saturday morning lows will run about ten degrees below average. Likely our coldest in the past and next several days.

Clear and even colder tonight. With a light wind temperatures will fall into the teens even in the Lubbock area.
Clear and even colder tonight. With a light wind temperatures will fall into the teens even in the Lubbock area.(KCBD First Alert)

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and winds light. It will be a little warmer, but still chilly. Temperatures will peak about five to ten degrees below average.

Cloud cover increases Sunday but the afternoon will be a little warmer. Well, a little less chilly. Sunday afternoon also will be a bit breezy.

A few light showers are possible late Sunday and Sunday night. At this time, however, measurable precipitation is not expected.

This weather will continue into the middle of next week. Which is the week before Christmas. Nights and mornings will be cold, the afternoons chilly. Lubbock area lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 40s and 50s.

This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will then edge upward, but will remain below seasonal averages.
This afternoon will be the coldest of the next five or six days. Temperatures will then edge upward, but will remain below seasonal averages.(KCBD First Alert)

A strong cold front is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday. The coldest weather of the season, so far, will follow. Cold enough for snow. Currently, however, chances for snow or any other type of precipitation look very slim.

You can keep up with the latest in the forecast section (click/tap “10-Day”) here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app. Download the app for free from your app/game store. It’s also available here on our Weather Page. Both platforms allow you to track thunderstorms and showers, here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country, with our Interactive Radar.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

