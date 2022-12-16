Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff

From left to right: Connie Gardner, Ed Marsh, Adela Ochoa, Carmen Herrera
From left to right: Connie Gardner, Ed Marsh, Adela Ochoa, Carmen Herrera(SPC Photo/Adrian Mellberg)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college.

The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release.

From left to right: Connie Gardner, Ed Marsh, Adela Ochoa, Carmen Herrera
From left to right: Connie Gardner, Ed Marsh, Adela Ochoa, Carmen Herrera(SPC Photo/Adrian Mellberg)

Some of the retirees pictured:

  • Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator for 15 years
  • Ed Marsh, professor of commercial music for 44 years
  • Adela Ochoa, administrative assistant to the dean of enrollment service for 20 years
  • Carmen Herrera, custodian for 14 year

The ceremony was hosted at the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Building.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
A Wolfforth coffee shop posted to Facebook asking for more business after seeing a decrease in...
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
John Anthony Guerrero, 35
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested

Latest News

Lubbock Compact Logo
Lubbock Compact Wins Historic EPA Grant
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is Coming to The Buddy Holly Hall…And It’s Magical
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic coming to Lubbock in December
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic visits Lubbock, December 15 - 16, 2022 at The Buddy Holly...
Noon Notebook: Sesame Street Live!
Christmas at the Farm runs through Dec. 18
Christmas at the Farm runs through Dec. 18