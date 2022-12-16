SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college.
The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release.
Some of the retirees pictured:
- Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator for 15 years
- Ed Marsh, professor of commercial music for 44 years
- Adela Ochoa, administrative assistant to the dean of enrollment service for 20 years
- Carmen Herrera, custodian for 14 year
The ceremony was hosted at the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Building.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.