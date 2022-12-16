SPC hosts reception for retiring faculty and staff

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College hosted its Fall 2022 Retiree Reception for the faculty and staff retiring from the college.

The honored members had a combined total of 229 years of service to SPC, according to a release.

From left to right: Connie Gardner, Ed Marsh, Adela Ochoa, Carmen Herrera (SPC Photo/Adrian Mellberg)

Some of the retirees pictured:

Connie Gardner, customer service coordinator for 15 years

Ed Marsh, professor of commercial music for 44 years

Adela Ochoa, administrative assistant to the dean of enrollment service for 20 years

Carmen Herrera, custodian for 14 year

The ceremony was hosted at the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Building.

