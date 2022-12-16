Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say

Authorities say two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a horse and buggy in Indiana. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.

WNDU reports two women were in the buggy at the time of the crash. Police identified them as Marietta Bontrager, 57, and Martha Bontrager, 34, of Middlebury.

Authorities said Marietta Bontrager was flown to the hospital for a broken femur, facial fractures and lacerations. Martha Bontrager was also flown to the hospital for facial fractures and facial lacerations.

The sheriff’s office said the 55-year-old Buick driver was issued a citation for driving left of the center line and causing bodily injury.

There was no immediate word given regarding the horse’s condition.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland
Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Flames at the residence in the 6700 block of Fox Road
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in Hockley County fire

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
LPD Officer Larry Barnhill
Lubbock officer awarded Purple Heart for his service
LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda.
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk