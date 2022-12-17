Local Listings
25 kids get holiday shopping spree at Heroes and Helpers event

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-five kids with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club received a holiday shopping spree this year. They were given a hundred dollars each to make some of their Christmas wishes come true.

Each one was partnered with one of Lubbock’s first responders as part of the Heroes and Helpers event Target has hosted since 2009.

“It’s just a great, great collaboration. We’re excited to be here,” Rachel Elbert with the Boys and Girls Club said.

Elbert says the kids were happy to be away from the books and perusing the aisles.

“They’re excited to shop,” Elbert said. “The kids are excited to be out of school for one, but they’re very excited to shop and buy things. Some of them are even being selfless and buying for their parents.”

Members of the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS helped the kids choose the preferred stuffing for their stockings.

“We’re looking to get them some pajamas, some toys, all kinds of stuff just in time for Christmas,” Officer Steven Bergen said.

Officer Bergen was paired up with Patience, who mentioned one present she hadn’t marked off her list yet.

“Puppy,” Patience said. “I wanted a puppy. Mommy won’t let me get it.”

Patience couldn’t buy a puppy, but she did get to make one four-legged friend while picking out her Christmas items. Justice the service dog helped her sniff out some good toys.

She picked up something she and her friends can play with together.

“She wanted a basketball,” Bergen said. “So she said ‘I’m gonna get a basketball.’ So I said go for it.”

Patience was recently on a championship basketball team at the Boys and Girls Club

“We won a trophy,” Patience said.

With a new ball in the basket, Patience may be on her way to another winning campaign.

“Yes Patience was on one of the wining teams. She’s a sweet girl. She’s ready for next year.”

Officer Bergen says he hopes these first responders turned Santa’s helpers can show the kids who the good guys are.

“To be able to have a positive and a happy interaction is always a positive for us.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

