25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire.

Lubbock police officers were called to the 4900 block of 34th Street at 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious crash, according to a release. There, they found 25-year-old Erik Montgomery with serious injuries.

Police believe Montgomery was driving west when he lost control of his vehicle. The car struck a utility pole, causing it to roll and then catch on fire. The 25-year-old was the only person in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Montgomery was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is still investigating the crash.

