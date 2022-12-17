Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner

By Adam Young
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days.

Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar.

Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold front should come through, beginning a bit of a roller coaster in temperatures trending mostly downward. This will lead to some pretty cool days at the tail end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, we might struggle to reach the freezing mark, even in the afternoon.

While a bit outside of the usual 7-Day forecast, it does look like temperatures will pick up off the bottom for Christmas Eve and Christmas. They will still be below average for this time of year. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast in case anything changes. Being 7 and 8 days out, it definitely can. The Lubbock area is right on the edge of active weather.

Precipitation chances do look low right now. The best possible chance will be on Thursday off the caprock, but those chances are below 10 percent. We are keeping a close eye on that with for travel implications. For the most part, these fronts coming through the area look to be dry.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home
Man dies in crash on 327 Spur
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
LFR responding to structure fire near woodrow road
Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Dec. 17
Daybreak Today Weather - Saturday, Dec. 17
Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a...
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm