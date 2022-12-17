Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days.

Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar.

Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold front should come through, beginning a bit of a roller coaster in temperatures trending mostly downward. This will lead to some pretty cool days at the tail end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, we might struggle to reach the freezing mark, even in the afternoon.

While a bit outside of the usual 7-Day forecast, it does look like temperatures will pick up off the bottom for Christmas Eve and Christmas. They will still be below average for this time of year. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast in case anything changes. Being 7 and 8 days out, it definitely can. The Lubbock area is right on the edge of active weather.

Precipitation chances do look low right now. The best possible chance will be on Thursday off the caprock, but those chances are below 10 percent. We are keeping a close eye on that with for travel implications. For the most part, these fronts coming through the area look to be dry.

