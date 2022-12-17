Family donates grandmother’s belongings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them.

Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.

Cruce says you can take whatever you want or need.

“We thought ‘you know what, we don’t need any of this’ and there’s no point trying to make a bunch of money off it or a little or however much,” Cruce said. “So, we just decided the best way we could go is to give back. So whether you need a plate or a dish or whatever we’ve got, someone can use something and we can give back.”

The items, set up on a table on 36th Street near the West Loop, will be out tonight and all day tomorrow.

