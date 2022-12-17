Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Family donates grandmother’s belongings

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is choosing to honor their late grandmother’s dedication to others by offering her belongings at no cost to anyone who needs them.

Andrea Cruce says the community was in her grandmother’s heart and the best way to honor her is to give back.

Cruce says you can take whatever you want or need.

“We thought ‘you know what, we don’t need any of this’ and there’s no point trying to make a bunch of money off it or a little or however much,” Cruce said. “So, we just decided the best way we could go is to give back. So whether you need a plate or a dish or whatever we’ve got, someone can use something and we can give back.”

The items, set up on a table on 36th Street near the West Loop, will be out tonight and all day tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash
Man dies in crash on 327 Spur
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
A Wolfforth coffee shop posted to Facebook asking for more business after seeing a decrease in...
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows

Latest News

VIEWER VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive Video provided by Albert...
VIEWER VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
Texas Tech Athletics will have 28 of its student-athletes, including 15 members of its football...
Texas Tech Athletics celebrates 28 fall graduates
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
Silent Wings hosts Holidays on the Homefront