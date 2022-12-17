Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters from Woodrow and Wolfforth fire departments are still on the scene of a structure fire near University and Woodrow Road south of Lubbock.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived it appeared the fire was located in the back patio spreading towards the house. Fortunately, it appears no one was home during the fire.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.