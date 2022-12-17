Local Listings
Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters from Woodrow and Wolfforth fire departments are still on the scene of a structure fire near University and Woodrow Road south of Lubbock.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived it appeared the fire was located in the back patio spreading towards the house. Fortunately, it appears no one was home during the fire.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

