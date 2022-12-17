Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard.

A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive.

Several Lubbock-area fire rescue teams responded to a structure fire near University and Woodrow Road.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Man dies in crash on 327 Spur
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home
Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive
LFR responding to structure fire near woodrow road
Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road

Latest News

With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a...
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
Natalie Craig's Immersion Bag
Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care
Immersion bag for kids in foster care
Immersion bag for kids in foster care
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home