Saturday morning top stories: Police investigating death of man found in backyard

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in his backyard.

Police arrived at a home in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue Friday evening

There, they found a man with serious injuries

A vehicle caught fire after a rollover near 34th Street and 29th Drive.

The vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole

One person was taken to UMC with serious injuries

Several Lubbock-area fire rescue teams responded to a structure fire near University and Woodrow Road.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m.

The fire appeared to have been on the back patio spreading toward the home

