Texas Tech Athletics celebrates 28 fall graduates

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will have 28 of its student-athletes, including 15 members of its football program, receive either their undergraduate or master’s degrees beginning Friday during commencement ceremonies at United Supermarkets Arena.

“The end of each semester is always a time to celebrate as we see so many of our student-athletes achieve their dreams and become Texas Tech graduates,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Our department congratulates these student-athletes and their families for this tremendous accomplishment they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

The bulk of Texas Tech’s fall graduates will be in Houston later this month for the TaxAct Texas Bowl as Joey McGuire’s football program has 15 graduates in total with nine receiving undergraduate degrees and six earning their master’s diploma. The list of now two-time college graduates includes the likes of Patrick Curley, Jaylon Hutchings, Dimitri Moore, Tyler Shough, Marquis Waters and Matthew Young.

In addition to the football program, Wes Kittley’s track and field teams boast six graduates in Joanna Archer, Knowledge Omovoh, Abigale Rhodes, Sven Cepus, Kyle Stifflemire and Robert Teer, Jr. Both basketball programs have one graduate each in Clarence Nadolny and Tatum Veitenheimer, while baseball, women’s tennis soccer and volleyball round out the list of graduates as Garrett Crowley (baseball), Hannah Anderson (soccer),Margarita Skriabina (women’s tennis), KJ Adams (volleyball) and Karrington Jones (volleyball) will all walk the stage.

Commencement ceremonies begin at 2 p.m. Friday with the College of Arts and Sciences. More details on Texas Tech’s commencement schedule and streaming information can be found here.

A full list of Texas Tech student-athletes earning their degrees this weekend is located below.

Baseball: Garrett Crowley (University Studies)

Men’s Basketball: Clarence Nadolny (Human Sciences)

Women’s Basketball: Tatum Veitenheimer (Master’s in Sport Management)

Football: Jackson Baggett (Kinesiology), Patrick Curley (Master’s in Business Administration), Malik Dunlap (University Studies), Jaylon Hutchings (Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies), Dimitri Moore (Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies), Reggie Pearson Jr. (University Studies), Jesiah Pierre (University Studies), Tyler Shough (Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies), Henry Teeter (University Studies), SaRodorick Thompson (University Studies), Marquis Waters (Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies), Cam White (University Studies), Rayshad Williams (University Studies), Trey Wolff (Agricultural & Applied Economics), Matthew Young (Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies).

Soccer: Hannah Anderson (Human Sciences)

Women’s Tennis: Margarita Skriabina (Communication Studies)

Men’s Track & Field: Sven Cepus (Finance), Kyle Stifflemire (Human Sciences), Robert Teer, Jr. (Psychology).

Women’s Track & Field: Joanna Archer (University Studies), Knowledge Omovoh (Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies), Abigale Rhodes (Sociology)

Volleyball: KJ Adams (Master’s in Interdisciplinary Studies), Karrington Jones (University Studies).

