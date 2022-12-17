Texas Tech rolls Jackson State in HBCU Roundball Classic

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston.

The Red Raiders wasted no time jumping out to an early lead and were a force on the defensive end. Texas Tec forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone, converting into 26 points - 13 of those were credited to KJ Allen on 6-6 shooting. The Red Raiders went on a 23-0 run to extend themselves to a very comfortable halftime lead at 52-17.

Same story the second half as the exceptional ball movement led to 13 three-point makes, giving the Red Raiders an average 6 three-pointers per game. That dominant play hoisted Texas Tech to a 102-52 victory. Tech forced 30 turnovers leading to 47 points compared to Texas Tech’s 8 turnovers on the day.

Scoring Leaders

Kevin Obanor- 16 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

KJ Allen - 15 pts | 7 rebs | 1 reb

D’Maurian Williams - 17 pts | 2 rebs | 1 ast | 5-7 3-pt FG

Jaylon Tyson - 11 pts | 5 rebs | 2 ast

De’Vion Harmon - 10 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

The Red Raiders, now 8-2 will travel back home to host Houston Baptist on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.