Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Texas Tech rolls Jackson State in HBCU Roundball Classic

Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the...
Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston.

The Red Raiders wasted no time jumping out to an early lead and were a force on the defensive end. Texas Tec forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone, converting into 26 points - 13 of those were credited to KJ Allen on 6-6 shooting. The Red Raiders went on a 23-0 run to extend themselves to a very comfortable halftime lead at 52-17.

Same story the second half as the exceptional ball movement led to 13 three-point makes, giving the Red Raiders an average 6 three-pointers per game. That dominant play hoisted Texas Tech to a 102-52 victory. Tech forced 30 turnovers leading to 47 points compared to Texas Tech’s 8 turnovers on the day.

Scoring Leaders

Kevin Obanor- 16 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

KJ Allen - 15 pts | 7 rebs | 1 reb

D’Maurian Williams - 17 pts | 2 rebs | 1 ast | 5-7 3-pt FG

Jaylon Tyson - 11 pts | 5 rebs | 2 ast

De’Vion Harmon - 10 pts | 2 rebs | 2 asts

The Red Raiders, now 8-2 will travel back home to host Houston Baptist on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home
A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire.
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
Man dies in crash on 327 Spur
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive

Latest News

Texas Tech Athletics will have 28 of its student-athletes, including 15 members of its football...
Texas Tech Athletics celebrates 28 fall graduates
Texas Tech hosted Oral Roberts on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight...
Lady Raiders win 82-68 over Oral Roberts
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mike Leach’s innovation, inspiration reaches far
Texas Tech vs. Eastern Washington
Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington