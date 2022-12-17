Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and caught fire after hitting a pole.

One person is said to have serious injuries after being pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to UMC by EMS. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.

29th Drive will be closed for all traffic from 34th Street to Marsha Sharp Freeway Eastbound Access Road.

First responders are on the scene, we’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Viewer video provided by Albert Kruse.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.