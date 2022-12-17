Local Listings
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday

By John Robison
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.

There will be clouds increasing tonight through tomorrow and a slight chance for some very light showers on Sunday in some areas.

If you’re out shopping you’ll also notice some stronger winds that will make it feel colder, especially in the morning hours.

The ‘warmer’ temps will have a short visit with colder air returning next Tuesday. Much colder temperatures will arrive just in time for Christmas to feel a little like the North Pole.

