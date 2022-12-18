2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night.

Around 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash.

Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle crashed into it.

An emergency notification was issued just before midnight announcing the Loop would be shut down from University Avenue to Avenue U.

The crash has since been cleared. No other injuries were reported.

