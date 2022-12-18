Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire.
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home
Man dies in crash on 327 Spur
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
Lubbock police are on the scene of a rollover at 34th & 29th Drive where a vehicle flipped and...
Vehicle catches fire after rollover at 34th & 29th Drive

Latest News

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda...
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways