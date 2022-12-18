Local Listings
Frigid weather on the way right before holidays

By Shania Jackson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly quiet weather in the forecast for the next few days. Things start to change later in the week.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the evening. It will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs
Tomorrow's Forecast Highs(KCBD)

Temperatures on Monday will warm up just a bit with highs in the mid-50s before a cold front approaches. Sunny skies for the day and winds will come from the west around 15 to 20 mph. The cold front coming through will not bring any precipitation through the area.

On Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures will be in the 40s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Wednesday night a very large artic front is going to bring frigid temperatures for Thursday and Friday. We are expecting wind chills around 0 degrees, and low temperatures around 10 degrees. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for both days due to the aggressively cold temperatures. Right now models are not showing any precipitation expected with this front. It is likely that wind advisory’s will be in place for majority of the viewing area as well.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

