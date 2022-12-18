Local Listings
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments

South Plains Apartments structure fire
South Plains Apartments structure fire(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the South Plains Apartments in Southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 5500 block of 58th St. around 10:15 a.m.

Officials stated one person was taken to UMC for their injuries.

The fire has been extinguished, however, the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

People are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

