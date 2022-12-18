Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo, who passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness.

Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released this statement on Saturday evening:

“The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and words cannot express the sorrow we feel about the loss of Shonda. Shonda was an outstanding teacher who served as an inspiring role model to her Kindergarten students of Littlefield ISD. Her presence will be hugely missed by her family foremost, as well as her students, fellow teachers and the entire Littlefield ISD community. We extend our deepest condolences to the Castillo family and encourage everyone to provide support to them in their time of painful loss.”

Shonda Castillo was 43.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.