Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Madison Park Apartments catch fire Sunday morning, 1 found dead

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames mostly to one apartment unit.

One person was found dead in the apartment.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire.
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda...
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home
LFR responding to structure fire near woodrow road
Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road

Latest News

With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a...
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
South Plains Apartments structure fire
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher
Lubbock Police Department
2 moderately injured in late night crash