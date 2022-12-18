Madison Park Apartments catch fire Sunday morning, 1 found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was found dead after emergency crews responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

LFR responded to the Madison Park Apartments in the 500 block of Martin L. King Blvd. just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release. Upon arrival, they found the single-story apartment building on fire.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames mostly to one apartment unit.

One person was found dead in the apartment.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

