Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo.

Shonda passed away after a short illness

She was only 43 years old

Read more here: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday.

Erik Montgomery was found with serious injuries after his crash crashed into a pole, flipped and caught fire

He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died

Details here: 25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock

Two people were moderately injured in a crash Saturday night.

Police stated a vehicle was stopped on the side of South Loop 289

Another vehicle struck the stopped vehicle

Read more here: 2 moderately injured in late night crash

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.