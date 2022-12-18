Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo.

A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday.

Two people were moderately injured in a crash Saturday night.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

