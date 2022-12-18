Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down

A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car, according to police.

Officers were called to 34th Street and Interstate-27 for reports of a woman jumping from a car around 3:45 p.m.

Police stated the incident occurred on the northbound on-ramp to the interstate.

The woman was left with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS crews.

The northbound on-ramp of I-27 near 34th Street has been closed to traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after a Friday evening crash caused his vehicle to roll and catch fire.
25-year-old dies after car rolls, catches fire in Central Lubbock
Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda...
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Man dies after being found with serious injuries in backyard of home
LFR responding to structure fire near woodrow road
Woodrow, Wolfforth fire departments fighting structure fire near University & Woodrow Road

Latest News

LFR and LPD are responding to a crash at 6027 Spur 327 in front of Mears Mazda.
Serious injuries reported in crash on 327 Spur
Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as...
UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash affects traffic at S. Loop and Slide
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis
Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works...
Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University