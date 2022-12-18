Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car, according to police.
Officers were called to 34th Street and Interstate-27 for reports of a woman jumping from a car around 3:45 p.m.
Police stated the incident occurred on the northbound on-ramp to the interstate.
The woman was left with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS crews.
The northbound on-ramp of I-27 near 34th Street has been closed to traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.
