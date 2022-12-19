An arctic blast for Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mild day on the South Plains in advance of a strong arctic cold front that will move into the region by early Thursday. Prior to the arctic blast, colder air will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with the afternoon temps remaining in the 40s. There will be some clouds but the wind will not be strong with the first cold front.

However, the polar front will bring winds of 30 to possibly 50 mph to the Panhandle and South Plains along with the coldest temperatures for December in several years. Between the wind and cold front wind, chills will dip to zero and possibly as cold as minus 10 degrees Thursday. Single-digit lows are likely for most of the communities on the South Plains Thursday and possibly Friday mornings.

Now is the time to protect outdoor plumbing and pets. The cold air will arrive by early Thursday morning and remain through Saturday afternoon.

While there may be some snow flurries in the area the travel issues will be related to the wind speeds and cold temps.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.