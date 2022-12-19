Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

An arctic blast for Christmas

Between the wind and cold front wind, chills will dip to zero and possibly as cold as minus 10...
Between the wind and cold front wind, chills will dip to zero and possibly as cold as minus 10 degrees Thursday.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mild day on the South Plains in advance of a strong arctic cold front that will move into the region by early Thursday. Prior to the arctic blast, colder air will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with the afternoon temps remaining in the 40s. There will be some clouds but the wind will not be strong with the first cold front.

However, the polar front will bring winds of 30 to possibly 50 mph to the Panhandle and South Plains along with the coldest temperatures for December in several years. Between the wind and cold front wind, chills will dip to zero and possibly as cold as minus 10 degrees Thursday. Single-digit lows are likely for most of the communities on the South Plains Thursday and possibly Friday mornings.

Now is the time to protect outdoor plumbing and pets. The cold air will arrive by early Thursday morning and remain through Saturday afternoon.

While there may be some snow flurries in the area the travel issues will be related to the wind speeds and cold temps.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Lubbock police are investigating a scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue where a man was...
Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments
South Plains Apartments structure fire
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments
Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda...
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

Latest News

Wind Chill Chart
Extreme cold headed for the South Plains
Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Monday, Dec. 19
Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then...
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Dec. 19
7 Day Forecast
Quiet weather next few days ahead of artic front