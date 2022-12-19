Extreme cold headed for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold air - originating over snow-covered Siberia, then moving across the Arctic, and then heading south across the Great Plains - is headed our way. Nearly the entire trip will be over snow-cover, which will limit moderation of the cold air.

Currently, I expect the leading edge, the cold front, Wednesday night. Give or take six hours or so. Such cold air masses, however, tend to arrive early. And this is a very cold air mass.

Lubbock may make the upper 40s Wednesday. It’s the day of the Winter Solstice, considered the official start to Winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

A low in the teens, but a wind chill in the single-digits, is possible early Thursday morning. A slightly later arrival of the front would delay the cold air, so an early morning temperature in the 30s is possible. Either way, it is likely to get even colder through the day. Or at the very least FEEL even colder.

Thursday Lubbock may not reach the mid-20s. Plus, it is going to be windy, which will result in a sub-zero wind chill factor, perhaps as low as 10 below. You won’t want to be outside. Well, there are always exceptions.

But wait, there’s more. Well, in this case you might say less.

Data today supports Lubbock dropping into the single-digits, perhaps nearing zero, Thursday night and Friday morning. A wind chill factor as low as 15 below (maybe lower) is expected.

Wind Chill Chart (NWS)

At a wind chill of -20, frostbite (to exposed skin) may develop in less than 30 minutes.

Friday’s high likely will only make it to the mid-20s. With much less wind, however, it won’t feel nearly as cold.

As points of reference: One, last February 4 Lubbock dropped to negative one degree (F). Right now I expect we will get nearly that cold. But not quite. Two, considering just the days around Christmas (and not the entire winter), the last time it was as cold as forecast was more than 30 years ago. In 1989 Lubbock dropped to -2°F on December 22 and -1°F on December 23. Those are the record lows for those dates. Negative 2°F is also the record low for the month of December (on the 24th in 1989 and on the 28th in 1924).

We will not get above freezing until Saturday afternoon. And that is likely to be for a just a brief time.

Plan to shelter outdoor pets and livestock. Are your pipes protected? If you are in a position to do so, make sure homeless people are sheltered indoors.

To highlight the extreme cold, we’ve designated Thursday and Friday First Alert Weather Days.

Currently, precipitation looks unlikely. Or at least nothing troublesome. Stay tuned, watch for updates!

Still cold but not as cold Christmas Eve. Those numbers and those for Christmas are in our extended forecast here on our Weather Page (kcbd.com/weather) and in our KCBD Weather App (FREE from your app store).

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.