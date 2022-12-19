Judges dismisses appeal for convicted sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge with the United States Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal for Lubbock resident Eduardo Nieblas, citing the case as “frivolous.”

On August 21, 2021, Nieblas was convicted to 121 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography.

According to LPD records, on June 30, 2019, Kik, an instant messaging application from Canadian company Kik Interactive, received a notification that a user named edwardsnowden163 had uploaded a video of child pornography. The video showed a pre-pubescent female recording herself in the bathroom, undressing, dancing nude, and other acts.

Kik notified the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center (NCECC). The NCECC then forwarded the information to the Department of Homeland Security.

By July 2020, the username “edwardsnowden163″ was traced to an email belonging to Nieblas. In November 2020, investigators tracked Nieblas to an apartment in Lubbock and applied for a search warrant for his address.

Investigators seized 27 devices during the search, and during the investigation, Nieblas denied any involvement in the possession or distribution of child pornography and denied posting the video.

The day after investigators searched his apartment, Nieblas called investigators to “clear up some things,” even offering to submit to a polygraph test.

One week later, Nieblas admitted that he may have some images of child pornography on one of the devices seized by the agents. He told investigators the video that was forwarded to the Department of Homeland Security was posted in a group chat and that he “probably” posted the video.

Nieblas continued to tell investigators that he uploaded approximately 20 images of child pornography onto Kik.

Nieblas pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography in federal court on April 16, 2021, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison five days later.

Along with his sentence, Nieblas must register as a sex offender.

