KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cocoa

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cocoa KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about a month.

Cocoa is a little shy, but will warm up in a home. She is very calm, low maintenance and she does well with other dogs. Cocoa is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet David.

