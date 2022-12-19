Local Listings
LSO requests public help to locate man wanted for identity theft

Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43
Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, is wanted for a felony warrant for identity theft, according to a release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000.

A reward may be available for relevant information.

