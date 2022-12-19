LSO requests public help to locate man wanted for identity theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Daniel Lopez, Jr., 43, is wanted for a felony warrant for identity theft, according to a release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000.

A reward may be available for relevant information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.