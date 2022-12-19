Monday morning top stories: LFR battles 2 apartment fires Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One killed in Northeast Lubbock apartment fire

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a deadly fire early yesterday morning

Crews found one person dead after a fire at the Madison Park Apartments on North MLK Blvd.

Here’s what we know: 1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments

One hospitalized in West Lubbock apartment fire

Firefighters put out a fire yesterday morning at the South Plains Apartments new 58th and Chicago

The cause of the fire is under investigation

More here: LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments

El Paso Mayor declares state of emergency at the border

Tens of thousands could cross the border if Title 42 is lifted Wednesday

Republican led states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene by today

Follow the latest here: Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.