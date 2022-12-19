Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: LFR battles 2 apartment fires Sunday morning

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One killed in Northeast Lubbock apartment fire

One hospitalized in West Lubbock apartment fire

El Paso Mayor declares state of emergency at the border

