Police identify man found dead in backyard of his home Friday

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are seeking information in the death of a 40-year-old man found in the backyard of his home Friday.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Sherman Ave. just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body. When officers arrived they found Patrick Jones dead in his backyard.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Jones’ death to contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Investigators believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

