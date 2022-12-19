Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police identify man who died after found with serious injuries in backyard of home

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found deceased in the backyard of his home.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Friday afternoon at 4:23 p.m., in reference to a possible deceased person. When officers arrived they located 40-year-old Patrick Jones deceased in his backyard.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Mr. Jones’ death contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Investigators believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments
South Plains Apartments structure fire
LFR puts out fire at South Plains Apartments
Lubbock Police Department
2 moderately injured in late night crash
Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda...
Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: LFR battles 2 apartment fires Sunday morning
Author Thomas Fellows discusses his newest holiday short story 'The Gift of Magi.'
Noon Notebook: 'The Gift of Magi' by Thomas Fellows
A woman has been seriously injured after jumping from a car.
Woman seriously injured after jumping from car, I-27 shut down
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
1 found dead after fire at Madison Park Apartments