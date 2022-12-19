Police identify man who died after found with serious injuries in backyard of home

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found deceased in the backyard of his home.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Friday afternoon at 4:23 p.m., in reference to a possible deceased person. When officers arrived they located 40-year-old Patrick Jones deceased in his backyard.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Mr. Jones’ death contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Investigators believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

