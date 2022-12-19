Quiet weather next few days ahead of artic front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs tomorrow will be the warmest temperatures we will experience all week. Majority of the viewing area will be in the 50s and 60s with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds turn northwest in the evening as a cold front approaches. Overnight lows tomorrow will be in the mid-20s with clear skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs (KCBD)

Tuesday things become a bit cooler due to a weak cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Our winds will be northeast then become southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies and continued southeast winds.

Wednesday is the first day of winter! Temperatures during the day will feel similar to Tuesday’s weather. High temperatures in the upper 40s with clouds in the morning then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. It is going to be a very windy day with wind speeds around 25 mph.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

Things will change drastically late Wednesday night as a strong artic front makes it’s way into the viewing area. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day due to frigid wind chills. Overnight temperatures near 15 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds will continue to be strong with speeds around 35 mph. Thursday is expected to be the coldest day we have seen all season with temperatures barely making it into the 20s. With such strong winds it will feel like 0 degrees outside during some parts of the day. Overnight low temperatures will be around 4 degrees.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Friday will be another freezing day with high temperatures in the mid-20s. The good news is it looks like temperatures will warm up for us right before Christmas Day though. Highs in the upper 30s on Saturday, then upper 40s on Sunday.

