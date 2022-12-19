South Plains Electric Co-op gives back to community

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up has poured $265,000 back into the communities they serve, just in 2022.

The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants.

Earlier in the year, they also gave $81,000 to local students for scholarships and $4,000 went to area teachers for Teacher Mini-Grants.

At the beginning of the year, they sent another $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and they also pledged $20,000 to send four extra member kids on the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.

The group also helps individual members who have house fires, medical tragedies and much more.

Operation Round Up was established in 1993 to help communities and individuals needing a hand up, not a hand out.

Operation Round Up receives contributions from Cooperative members whose monthly utility bills are rounded up to the next dollar. The average annual contribution is about $6 per year per meter. The program’s tagline, “neighbors helping neighbors,” is at the heart of why South Plains Electric Cooperative exists.

To learn more about Operation Round Up, visit //SPEC.coop/operationroundup.

