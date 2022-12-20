2 hospitalized after crash in south Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County Tuesday afternoon.

Lubbock Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near 146th and Highway 87 just before 2 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The injuries of those involved in the crash is not known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.