2 hospitalized after crash in south Lubbock County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County Tuesday afternoon.

Lubbock Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near 146th and Highway 87 just before 2 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The injuries of those involved in the crash is not known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

