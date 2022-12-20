2 hospitalized after crash in south Lubbock County
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County Tuesday afternoon.
Lubbock Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near 146th and Highway 87 just before 2 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The injuries of those involved in the crash is not known at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
