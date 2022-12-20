2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people injured.

Lubbock police say one person is seriously injured and another is moderately injured.

Officers responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. at Southeast Loop 289 and Southeast Dr.

The intersection is closed for all traffic. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

