2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people injured.

Lubbock police say one person is seriously injured and another is moderately injured.

Officers responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. at Southeast Loop 289 and Southeast Dr.

The intersection is closed for all traffic. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

