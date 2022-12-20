2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people injured.
Lubbock police say one person is seriously injured and another is moderately injured.
Officers responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. at Southeast Loop 289 and Southeast Dr.
The intersection is closed for all traffic. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.