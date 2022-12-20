Local Listings
Am-Trykes and scholarships given by Ambucs and the Business Club

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock children with disabilities have a new way to get around thanks to the Lubbock Monterey Ambucs.

These specially designed unique tricycles are custom-made and tailored to each child and their disability. For young Blair, the Ambucs removed the pedals on the trike since they would just get in the way of her prosthetic leg. Instead, her arms do all the work, which will help build her upper body strength

Along with the Am-Trykes, the Business Club also presented 39 students at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center with scholarships. These scholarships were awarded to students studying to become occupational therapists, something critical to getting an Am-Tryke and adapting to a disability.

“I hope to, maybe, work in a school district,” said Emily Nicks, one of the recipients of the scholarship. “I’ve gotten to work in Slaton and a few surrounding areas of Lubbock and I love to see how much-- maybe those students may not get occupational therapy outside of school, but they’re able to grow and learn and become more of who they want to be.”

Nicks says she plans to stay in the South Plains so that when she graduates, she can keep helping children like Blair and her own cousin, who uses occupational therapy, to grow and boost his confidence.

