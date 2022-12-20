Coldest days before Christmas in 30+ years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very cold weather remains in our forecast in the coming days. It may be the coldest December weather in our area in more than 30 years. A few snow flakes or snow grains may fall but there will not be any accumulation. I do not expect any measurable precipitation.

The cold and wind, however, will be an issue. Following the arrival of the cold front, likely before sunrise Thursday, a north wind will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts greater than 40 mph.

Wind Chill Chart from the National Weather Service (NWS)

Sub-zero wind chills are likely across the South Plains area Thursday through Friday morning. Lubbock-area wind chills from 0 to 10 below are likely Thursday and perhaps as low as 15 below Thursday night into Friday morning.

If you don’t have to be outside, stay inside. If you must go out, dress for it. At the forecast wind chill factors frostbite (to exposed skin) and hypothermia may begin in less than 10 minutes.

- Leave no skin exposed,p especially nose, fingers, and ears

- Dress in several warm, lightweight layers

- Limit time outdoors to less than 30 minutes

- Pets (and livestock) need protection from the cold too

Animals outside will need shelter from the wind and the cold.

Also, don’t forget pipes. Outdoor pipes should be drained and wrapped, or allowed to drip. For inside pipes, don’t set your thermostat too low, open cabinets under faucets on outside walls, and let some faucets slowly drip.

Very cold weather remains in our forecast in the coming days. It may be the coldest December weather in our area in decades. To highlight the extreme cold, we've designated Thursday and Friday First Alert Weather Days. (KCBD First Alert)

To highlight the extreme cold, we’ve designated Thursday and Friday First Alert Weather Days.

Currently, precipitation looks unlikely. Or at least nothing troublesome. As noted above, a few snow flakes and/or grains may be spotted Thursday as the cold air thunders in. I don’t expect any measurable precipitation or accumulation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.